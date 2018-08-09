Mineum Price Tops $0.0128 on Top Exchanges (MNM)

Mineum (CURRENCY:MNM) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 9th. Mineum has a total market cap of $121,243.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Mineum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mineum coin can currently be bought for $0.0128 or 0.00000158 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mineum has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BritCoin (BRIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000172 BTC.

AmberCoin (AMBER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Cryptojacks (CJ) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sativacoin (STV) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000146 BTC.

EmberCoin (EMB) traded down 40% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Mineum

MNM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX13 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 4th, 2016. Mineum’s total supply is 9,586,367 coins and its circulating supply is 9,436,367 coins. The official message board for Mineum is forum.mineum.org . The official website for Mineum is mineum.org . Mineum’s official Twitter account is @mineumproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Mineum Coin Trading

Mineum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mineum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mineum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mineum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

