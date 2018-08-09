MINDBODY Inc (MB) Insider Kimberly Gail Lytikainen Sells 16,794 Shares

MINDBODY Inc (NASDAQ:MB) insider Kimberly Gail Lytikainen sold 16,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $621,378.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kimberly Gail Lytikainen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 22nd, Kimberly Gail Lytikainen sold 1,004 shares of MINDBODY stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total transaction of $38,884.92.

Shares of MINDBODY traded up $0.07, reaching $36.40, during trading hours on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. 285,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,852. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.67 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a current ratio of 8.10. MINDBODY Inc has a 1-year low of $21.57 and a 1-year high of $45.50.

MINDBODY (NASDAQ:MB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04). MINDBODY had a negative return on equity of 7.05% and a negative net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $61.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.48 million. equities analysts forecast that MINDBODY Inc will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MB. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in MINDBODY in the first quarter worth about $122,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in MINDBODY in the first quarter worth about $143,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in MINDBODY in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Granite Springs Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MINDBODY in the first quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in MINDBODY in the first quarter worth about $223,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MINDBODY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MINDBODY from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of MINDBODY from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MINDBODY in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of MINDBODY from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.77.

About MINDBODY

MINDBODY, Inc operates a cloud-based business management software and payments platform for the small and medium-sized businesses in the wellness services industry. Its platform enables businesses to run, market, and build scheduling and online booking, performance tracking, staff management, client relationship management, integrated payment processing, retail point-of-sale, purchase tracking, inventory, hardware integration, analytics and reporting, branded Web, mobility, social integration, client acquisition dashboard, security and compliance, and integration with other cloud-based partners for yoga, Pilates, indoor cycling, group and personal training, boutique fitness, salons, spas, and integrative health businesses.

