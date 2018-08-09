Millennium Management LLC Lowers Position in Sapiens International Co. (SPNS)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,230 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,997 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Sapiens International worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 16,420 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 86,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 46,171 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 803,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,855,000 after purchasing an additional 461,710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Sapiens International from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Sapiens International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. ValuEngine lowered Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, William Blair lowered Sapiens International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sapiens International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

SPNS stock opened at $10.81 on Thursday. Sapiens International Co. has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $14.30. The company has a market capitalization of $517.70 million, a PE ratio of 40.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $71.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.68 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 1.90%. Sapiens International’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. analysts forecast that Sapiens International Co. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Sapiens International Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers software platform and solutions for life, pension, and annuities, such as Sapiens ALIS, LifeSuite, Life Portraits, LifeApply, Sapiens INSIGHT, and Sapiens Closed Books; and personal, commercial and specialty lines, and workers' compensation comprising Sapiens IDIT, Adaptik Policy, Adaptik Billing, Stream Claim, Sapiens Stingray, PowerSuite, and CompSuite.

