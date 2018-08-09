Millennium Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,889 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $117,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 200.0% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $230,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 16.9% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter.

HDV opened at $88.69 on Thursday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $82.16 and a 52 week high of $94.20.

