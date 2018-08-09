Millennium Management LLC Has $955,000 Stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL)

Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 61.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,996 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CBRL. Darrell & King LLC acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the first quarter worth $30,679,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the first quarter worth $16,807,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 20.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 448,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,416,000 after acquiring an additional 74,644 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,386,222 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $379,885,000 after acquiring an additional 59,146 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the first quarter worth $8,200,000. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store opened at $145.49 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.58. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.75 and a fifty-two week high of $179.12.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $721.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.05 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 8.11%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 13th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is 59.74%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CBRL. ValuEngine raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 16th. BidaskClub raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.63.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The company's gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparels, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as candies, preserves, pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, and other food items.

Recommended Story: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.