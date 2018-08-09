Millennium Management LLC Acquires New Position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (RCKT)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RCKT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 55,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $677,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $849,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $885,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

NASDAQ:RCKT opened at $21.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 23.31 and a current ratio of 23.31. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $3.74 and a 12-month high of $24.28.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.14). research analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has two lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells; and three LVV programs for the treatment of other rare genetic diseases, as well as an adeno-associated viral vector program, which is under preclinical development.

