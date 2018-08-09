Mike Rose Buys 2,500 Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp (TOU) Stock

Tourmaline Oil Corp (TSE:TOU) insider Mike Rose bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$23.89 per share, with a total value of C$59,725.00.

Mike Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 3rd, Mike Rose bought 2,910 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$23.41 per share, with a total value of C$68,123.10.

On Friday, June 29th, Mike Rose bought 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$23.34 per share, with a total value of C$58,350.00.

On Friday, May 25th, Mike Rose bought 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$24.04 per share, with a total value of C$60,100.00.

On Wednesday, May 23rd, Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$24.50 per share, with a total value of C$122,500.00.

Tourmaline Oil opened at C$23.24 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Tourmaline Oil Corp has a 52 week low of C$17.78 and a 52 week high of C$27.26.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.16. Tourmaline Oil had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The business had revenue of C$550.17 million during the quarter.

Several research firms have commented on TOU. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$31.00 to C$32.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. GMP Securities set a C$30.50 price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$27.50 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tourmaline Oil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$32.22.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Peace River High, Alberta Deep Basin, and NEBC Montney areas.

