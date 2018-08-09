Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Raises Holdings in Morgan Stanley (MS)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 8,410.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,822 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 639,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,299,000 after buying an additional 86,600 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 44,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 51,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after buying an additional 6,547 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at about $447,000. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 206,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,808,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $50.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $43.84 and a twelve month high of $59.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.46.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.19. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $10.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $4.70 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

MS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Vining Sparks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.05.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.