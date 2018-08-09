Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $309,000 Stake in Duluth Holdings Inc (DLTH)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,692 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Duluth were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duluth in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duluth by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Duluth in the 1st quarter valued at about $453,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duluth by 1,452.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 23,362 shares during the period. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duluth in the 1st quarter valued at about $708,000. 44.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Duluth news, Director Thomas George Folliard sold 2,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $41,493.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,068,864.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Allen L. Dittrich sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $104,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 200,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,493,245.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,032 shares of company stock valued at $238,033. 70.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Duluth stock opened at $24.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Duluth Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $15.13 and a twelve month high of $25.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.57 million, a P/E ratio of 36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of -0.22.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Duluth had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $100.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Duluth’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Duluth Holdings Inc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Duluth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Duluth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. William Blair upgraded Duluth from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Duluth in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duluth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.17.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

