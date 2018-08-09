Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Grows Stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. 93.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.50.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $278.00 per share, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.78, for a total transaction of $1,498,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,757,274.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,250 shares of company stock worth $2,751,193. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roper Technologies opened at $299.43 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Roper Technologies Inc has a one year low of $227.31 and a one year high of $312.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.14.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.19. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies Inc will post 11.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 6th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.52%.

Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. It operates in four segments: RF Technology; Medical & Scientific Imaging; Industrial Technology; and Energy Systems & Controls. The company offers radio frequency identification (RFID) communication technology and software solutions, including application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security solutions, toll and traffic systems, RFID card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

