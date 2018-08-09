Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Buys 3,520 Shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (VAR)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 44,000.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Varian Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Varian Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Varian Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in Varian Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. 93.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Varian Medical Systems from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $115.00 price target on Varian Medical Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Varian Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.13.

VAR stock opened at $113.65 on Wednesday. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.23 and a fifty-two week high of $130.29. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.82.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $709.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, SVP John W. Kuo sold 1,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.55, for a total value of $162,868.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,792,922.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.20, for a total value of $82,621.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,555 shares in the company, valued at $3,257,001. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,682 shares of company stock worth $553,925 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Varian Particle Therapy. The Oncology Systems segment provides hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy.

