Middlesex Water (MSEX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.224 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th.

Middlesex Water has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 45 consecutive years. Middlesex Water has a dividend payout ratio of 57.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Middlesex Water to earn $1.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.9%.

Middlesex Water traded down $0.06, hitting $44.96, during trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. 106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,801. Middlesex Water has a twelve month low of $33.96 and a twelve month high of $46.74. The company has a market cap of $707.00 million, a P/E ratio of 32.72 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $34.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.00 million. analysts expect that Middlesex Water will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Richard M. Risoldi sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $189,140.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP A Bruce Oconnor sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $171,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,097. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,998 shares of company stock worth $381,776. Insiders own 3.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSEX. BidaskClub raised shares of Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Middlesex Water from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Company, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment engages in collecting, treating, and distributing water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

