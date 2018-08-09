Microsoft Co. (MSFT) Position Cut by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,138,813 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 776,921 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 2.2% of Northern Trust Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,500,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 12.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,839,945 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,540,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049,723 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,899,699 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,998,786,000 after purchasing an additional 346,564 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,709,029 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,600,370,000 after purchasing an additional 91,553 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,946,738 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,449,624,000 after purchasing an additional 504,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 4.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,905,083 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,360,387,000 after purchasing an additional 590,793 shares in the last quarter. 72.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 47,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $5,060,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,687 shares in the company, valued at $11,809,999.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra E. Peterson purchased 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $101.96 per share, with a total value of $550,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,584. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,941 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,959. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Nomura set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.18.

Microsoft opened at $109.49 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $71.28 and a 12-month high of $111.15. The stock has a market cap of $832.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The software giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 36.69%. The firm had revenue of $30.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 43.30%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software products, services, and devices worldwide. The company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, including Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, such as Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; Dynamics business solutions, such as financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and mid-size businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises; and LinkedIn online professional network.

