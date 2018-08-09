Microsoft Co. (MSFT) Insider Sells $3,154,569.00 in Stock

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) insider Jean Philippe Courtois sold 28,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $3,154,569.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 529,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,739,589. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Microsoft traded up $0.36, reaching $109.85, during trading on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 565,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,375,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of $832.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.18. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.28 and a fifty-two week high of $111.15.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The software giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $30.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 36.69%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.30%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Live Your Vision LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 58.7% during the second quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter worth approximately $145,000. 72.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $125.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Nomura set a $118.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.18.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software products, services, and devices worldwide. The company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, including Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, such as Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; Dynamics business solutions, such as financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and mid-size businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises; and LinkedIn online professional network.

