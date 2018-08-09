Michael R. Klein Sells 15,000 Shares of CoStar Group Inc (CSGP) Stock

CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) Director Michael R. Klein sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.69, for a total value of $6,310,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CoStar Group stock opened at $421.56 on Thursday. CoStar Group Inc has a 52-week low of $255.41 and a 52-week high of $446.96. The firm has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.47.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.35. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $229.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that CoStar Group Inc will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 2,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 39.0% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 59,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,564,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 17.2% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 33.7% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSGP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CoStar Group to $412.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $475.00 price objective (up from $430.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on CoStar Group from $420.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $440.09.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace to the commercial real estate industry in North America and internationally. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land. It also provides CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool; CoStarGo, an iPad and Android application; CoStar Lease Comps, an integrated solution that captures, manages, maintains, and analyzes lease data; CoStar Advertising to market a space for lease or a property for sale; and CoStar Portfolio Strategy to meet the research needs of commercial real estate owners, investors, lenders, and government regulators.

