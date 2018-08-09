Michael Masterman Sells 5,000,000 Shares of W Resources PLC (WRES) Stock

W Resources PLC (LON:WRES) insider Michael Masterman sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 48 ($0.62), for a total value of £2,400,000 ($3,106,796.12).

LON:WRES opened at GBX 0.44 ($0.01) on Thursday. W Resources PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 0.72 ($0.01).

Separately, Northland Securities raised W Resources to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1.20 ($0.02) price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 16th.

W Resources Plc engages in the exploration and development of tungsten, tin, copper, and gold properties. Its flagship project is the La Parrilla tungsten project located in Spain. The company was formerly known as Caspian Holdings Plc and changed its name to W Resources Plc in July 2012. W Resources Plc was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

