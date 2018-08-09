Michael Kors (KORS) Price Target Raised to $79.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $75.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the lifestyle brand’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on KORS. Zacks Investment Research cut Michael Kors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank raised Michael Kors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $66.20 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Buckingham Research began coverage on Michael Kors in a research note on Monday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered Michael Kors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $74.00 price target on Michael Kors and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.20.

Get Michael Kors alerts:

Shares of Michael Kors stock traded up $2.17 on Thursday, reaching $72.18. The company had a trading volume of 58,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,379. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.31. Michael Kors has a 1 year low of $41.47 and a 1 year high of $70.99.

Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The lifestyle brand reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Michael Kors had a return on equity of 37.39% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Michael Kors will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John D. Idol sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $10,230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,660,637.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 12,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $794,607.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,819.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 468,197 shares of company stock valued at $31,860,254. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KORS. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Michael Kors by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. purchased a new position in Michael Kors during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Michael Kors during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in Michael Kors during the 1st quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Michael Kors during the 2nd quarter worth $261,000. 81.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Michael Kors

Michael Kors Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Michael Kors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Michael Kors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.