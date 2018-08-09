Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (KORS) Position Cut by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (NYSE:KORS) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 277,173 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock after selling 8,833 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.18% of Michael Kors worth $18,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Michael Kors by 66.8% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in Michael Kors in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Michael Kors in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Michael Kors during the second quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in Michael Kors during the first quarter valued at $255,000. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Nomura set a $80.00 target price on shares of Michael Kors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Michael Kors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity set a $84.00 target price on shares of Michael Kors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Michael Kors in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Michael Kors in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.10.

In related news, CEO John D. Idol sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $10,198,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 6,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.58, for a total transaction of $387,647.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,430.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 468,197 shares of company stock valued at $31,860,254 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Michael Kors stock opened at $70.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Michael Kors Holdings Ltd has a one year low of $41.47 and a one year high of $70.99.

Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The lifestyle brand reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Michael Kors had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 37.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Michael Kors Holdings Ltd will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Michael Kors Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

