MFS Charter Income Trust (MCR) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0583 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th.

MFS Charter Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years.

MCR opened at $7.84 on Thursday. MFS Charter Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.74 and a fifty-two week high of $8.72.

MFS Charter Income Trust (Fund) is a diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income, but may also consider capital appreciation. The Fund normally invests in debt instruments. The Fund also invests in corporate bonds of the United States and/or foreign issuers, the United States Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed and other asset-backed securities and/or debt instruments of issuers located in emerging market countries.

