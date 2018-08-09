Methanex Co. (MX) Director Mohamed Shindy Sells 400 Shares

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) Director Mohamed Shindy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.98, for a total value of C$29,192.00.

Methanex opened at C$93.60 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Methanex Co. has a 1-year low of C$54.17 and a 1-year high of C$97.33.

Get Methanex alerts:

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported C$2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.19 by C$0.07. Methanex had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of C$1.23 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 16th will be paid a $0.434 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Methanex from C$44.64 to C$44.44 in a report on Friday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$80.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$71.24.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and sells methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases and sells methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.