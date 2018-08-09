Merus NV (MRUS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.88 Per Share

Analysts predict that Merus NV (NASDAQ:MRUS) will report ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Merus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.83). Merus posted earnings of ($0.95) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merus will report full year earnings of ($3.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.25) to ($2.93). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($4.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.58) to ($3.85). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Merus.

Several research analysts recently commented on MRUS shares. BidaskClub upgraded Merus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Merus in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Merus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Merus by 146.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 5,588 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merus during the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Merus during the first quarter valued at approximately $860,000. Sofinnova Ventures Inc acquired a new stake in Merus during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,338,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Merus during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,832,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.31% of the company’s stock.

Merus opened at $19.93 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Merus has a one year low of $13.30 and a one year high of $26.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.77 million, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of -0.14.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer; and Phase I/II study for treating gastric, ovarian, endometrial, and non-small cell lung cancers.

