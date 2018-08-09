Meritor Inc (MTOR) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG trimmed its stake in Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) by 47.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,148 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 15,236 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Meritor were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTOR. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Meritor by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 257,903 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,302,000 after acquiring an additional 64,031 shares during the period. Koch Industries Inc. lifted its position in Meritor by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 46,642 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 21,118 shares during the period. Cortina Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Meritor during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,832,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meritor during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,012,000. Finally, Elk Creek Partners LLC purchased a new position in Meritor during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,224,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 34,678 shares of Meritor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $757,367.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $29.00 price target on shares of Meritor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Meritor from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Meritor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meritor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Meritor in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.68.

NYSE:MTOR opened at $21.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Meritor Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.28 and a fifty-two week high of $29.54.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. Meritor had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 88.32%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Meritor’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Meritor Inc will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck & Industrial; and Aftermarket & Trailer.

