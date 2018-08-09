Meridian Management Co. Has $4.49 Million Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Meridian Management Co. increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 2.1% of Meridian Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. New Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4,273.5% during the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $111.25 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.01 and a fifty-two week high of $115.26.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.4678 per share. This is an increase from iShares TIPS Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $5.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.