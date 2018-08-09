Meredith (MDP) Earns Daily Media Impact Score of 0.09

News articles about Meredith (NYSE:MDP) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Meredith earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 46.1477092696822 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Shares of MDP opened at $52.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.55. Meredith has a one year low of $47.30 and a one year high of $72.25.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $648.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.28 million. Meredith had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Meredith will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Meredith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.50%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meredith from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Meredith in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. TheStreet downgraded Meredith from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Meredith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.25.

In other news, Director Donald C. Berg bought 4,000 shares of Meredith stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.20 per share, for a total transaction of $192,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Meredith

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Local Media and National Media. The Local Media segment operates television stations, such as 7 CBS affiliates, 5 FOX affiliates, 2 MyNetworkTV affiliates, 1 NBC affiliate, 1 ABC affiliate, and 2 independent stations.

