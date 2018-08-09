Melissa B. Fisher Sells 1,500 Shares of Qualys Inc (QLYS) Stock

Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total value of $130,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,536,297.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Qualys opened at $88.25 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Qualys Inc has a 1 year low of $43.35 and a 1 year high of $98.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 98.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.91.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Qualys had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $68.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.13 million. research analysts expect that Qualys Inc will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Qualys by 109.9% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 19,675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Qualys by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Qualys during the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Qualys by 169.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,794 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 7,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Qualys by 10.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 232,014 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,879,000 after buying an additional 21,492 shares in the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QLYS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Qualys to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Qualys to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Qualys from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, First Analysis raised Qualys from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.93.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

