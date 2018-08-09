Melinta Therapeutics (MLNT) Issues Earnings Results

Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Melinta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 327.21% and a negative return on equity of 49.88%. The business had revenue of $12.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.06 million.

Shares of MLNT stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $4.95. The stock had a trading volume of 6,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,398. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $172.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.15. Melinta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $22.00.

Get Melinta Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, Director Vatera Healthcare Partners Llc acquired 23,257,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $116,285,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David N. Gill acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.09 per share, for a total transaction of $30,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 23,276,000 shares of company stock worth $116,385,450 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MLNT shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Melinta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. WBB Securities upgraded Melinta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Melinta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Melinta Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Melinta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.11.

About Melinta Therapeutics

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various anti-infectives for the treatment of bacterial infectious diseases in North America. It offers Baxdela, an antibiotic for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI); Vabomere, a carbapenem used in treatment of gram-negative infections; Orbactiv, an antibiotic of the lipoglycopeptide class for the treatment of adult patients with ABSSSIs; and Minocin, a IV antibiotic of the tetracycline class with activity against gram-positive and gram-negative pathogens, as well as Solithromycin, a macrolide antibiotic for the treatment of CABP.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Melinta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melinta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.