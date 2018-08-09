Medpace Holdings Inc (MEDP) CEO Sells $22,010,264.00 in Stock

Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO August J. Troendle sold 371,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $22,010,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 849,621 shares in the company, valued at $50,297,563.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Medpace opened at $56.33 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Medpace Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $30.62 and a 1-year high of $63.97. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.16.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.19. Medpace had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $117.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Medpace Holdings Inc will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MEDP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub cut Medpace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Medpace in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Medpace from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MEDP. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 9,349 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after buying an additional 10,010 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 136.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,124,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,793,000 after buying an additional 648,204 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after buying an additional 15,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 15,470 shares during the last quarter. 27.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

