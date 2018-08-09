Medpace Holdings Inc (MEDP) CEO Sells $22,010,264.00 in Stock

Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO August J. Troendle sold 371,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $22,010,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 849,621 shares in the company, valued at $50,297,563.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of Medpace opened at $56.33 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Medpace Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $30.62 and a 1-year high of $63.97. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.16.
Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.19. Medpace had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $117.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Medpace Holdings Inc will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MEDP. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 9,349 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after buying an additional 10,010 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 136.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,124,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,793,000 after buying an additional 648,204 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after buying an additional 15,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 15,470 shares during the last quarter. 27.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Medpace Company Profile
Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.
