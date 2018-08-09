McKesson Co. (MCK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $153.28.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MCK shares. Standpoint Research upgraded McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on shares of McKesson in a report on Friday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on McKesson from $175.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on McKesson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on McKesson from $181.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 27th.

In related news, SVP Erin M. Lampert sold 868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $123,256.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,088. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. James Hambro & Partners lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 141.6% in the 2nd quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter worth $142,000. Institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCK traded up $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $124.46. 22,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,822,527. The company has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.00. McKesson has a 1-year low of $122.92 and a 1-year high of $178.86.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $52.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.91 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 25.19% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. research analysts predict that McKesson will post 13.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.78%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

