MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV (MKC) Stake Boosted by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 421,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,999 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.32% of MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV worth $48,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV in the first quarter worth about $45,205,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV by 10,866.4% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 265,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 262,858 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV in the first quarter worth about $22,839,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV by 73.6% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 488,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,005,000 after acquiring an additional 207,292 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV in the second quarter worth about $22,715,000. 78.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV news, Director Alan D. Wilson sold 158,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $17,446,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 212,894 shares in the company, valued at $23,418,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael R. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $959,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,759 shares in the company, valued at $2,728,804.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MKC opened at $121.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.57. MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV has a 12 month low of $93.55 and a 12 month high of $122.58.

MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV (NYSE:MKC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 28th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 6th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.83%.

MKC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. ValuEngine upgraded MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.25.

About MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Industrial. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

