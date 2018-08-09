MaxLinear (MXL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03, Bloomberg Earnings reports. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 19.99% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $101.53 million during the quarter.

Shares of MaxLinear traded down $0.23, reaching $17.67, during trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 3,616,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.00. MaxLinear has a one year low of $15.39 and a one year high of $28.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.65.

In related news, insider Connie H. Kwong sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $28,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,253.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MXL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on MaxLinear from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “$17.41” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on MaxLinear from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank downgraded MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised MaxLinear from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. MaxLinear presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

