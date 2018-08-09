MAXIMUS (MMS) Issues FY18 Earnings Guidance

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.30-3.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.40-2.44 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.42 billion.

MMS stock opened at $65.71 on Thursday. MAXIMUS has a 52-week low of $58.89 and a 52-week high of $72.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.16.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The health services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. MAXIMUS had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $597.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that MAXIMUS will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. MAXIMUS’s payout ratio is currently 5.94%.

MAXIMUS announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 25th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the health services provider to purchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MMS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MAXIMUS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of MAXIMUS from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, First Analysis raised shares of MAXIMUS from an equal rating to a weight rating and raised their price target for the company from $73.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. MAXIMUS presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.00.

In related news, Director Russell A. Beliveau sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $61,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

MAXIMUS Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, Singapore, and Saudi Arabia. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments, as well as related consulting services for state, provincial, and national government programs comprising Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, the Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, the Health Assessment Advisory Service, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

