Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM) Position Raised by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 893,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,671 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.32% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $52,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXIM. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,884,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $414,597,000 after acquiring an additional 118,293 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Maxim Integrated Products opened at $63.36 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.42 and a 12 month high of $74.94. The company has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $633.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.39 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. equities analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from Maxim Integrated Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.99%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MXIM shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 30th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a report on Friday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.61.

In related news, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $46,637.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bryan Preeshl sold 1,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total transaction of $72,695.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,755 shares of company stock worth $1,345,529 in the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

