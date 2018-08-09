Maxim Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for DHT (DHT)

DHT (NYSE:DHT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Maxim Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.93% from the stock’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “DHT reported 2Q18 results, which were lower than expected as the crude tanker sector faced a depressed rate environment. Although 2Q18 VLCC spot rates remained depressed at $5,301 per vessel/day, DHT, through its leading chartering desk, realized $11,900 per vessel/day.””

DHT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of DHT in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DHT from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Co raised DHT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DHT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. DHT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

DHT opened at $4.48 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat . DHT has a one year low of $3.27 and a one year high of $4.99. The company has a market capitalization of $630.28 million, a P/E ratio of 34.46 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $46.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.84 million. DHT had a negative return on equity of 1.83% and a negative net margin of 4.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that DHT will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHT. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of DHT by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,958,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,032,000 after acquiring an additional 531,400 shares during the period. Bienville Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DHT by 666.4% during the second quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 315,314 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 274,171 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of DHT by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,045,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,522,000 after acquiring an additional 174,219 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DHT during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of DHT by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 190,775 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 58,141 shares during the period. 39.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of February 6, 2018, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers and 2 Aframaxes with deadweight tons of 8,590,740. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

