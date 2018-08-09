Matthew O. Walsh Sells 3,122 Shares of Genesee & Wyoming Inc (GWR) Stock

Genesee & Wyoming Inc (NYSE:GWR) EVP Matthew O. Walsh sold 3,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.38, for a total transaction of $275,922.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,375 shares in the company, valued at $9,489,802.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Genesee & Wyoming opened at $88.79 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.73. Genesee & Wyoming Inc has a 1 year low of $64.31 and a 1 year high of $89.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE:GWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $595.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.93 million. Genesee & Wyoming had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. research analysts forecast that Genesee & Wyoming Inc will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Genesee & Wyoming during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Genesee & Wyoming during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Genesee & Wyoming during the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Genesee & Wyoming during the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in Genesee & Wyoming during the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,000. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GWR. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Genesee & Wyoming from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Genesee & Wyoming from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Genesee & Wyoming from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Genesee & Wyoming to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Genesee & Wyoming in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Genesee & Wyoming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.90.

About Genesee & Wyoming

Genesee & Wyoming Inc owns and leases freight railroads. It operates through three segments: North American Operations, Australian Operations, and U.K./European Operations. The company transports various commodities, including agricultural products, autos and auto parts, chemicals and plastics, coal and coke, food and kindred products, lumber and forest products, metallic ores, metals, minerals and stone, petroleum products, pulp and paper, waste, and other commodities.

