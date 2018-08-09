Match Group (MTCH) Rating Reiterated by Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. Wells Fargo & Co currently has a $41.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

MTCH has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Match Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Match Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Match Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Match Group to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Match Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.01.

Match Group traded up $3.68, reaching $49.28, on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. 8,001,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,487,702. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 94.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.03. Match Group has a 52 week low of $18.06 and a 52 week high of $49.98.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $421.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.07 million. Match Group had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 39.06%. analysts anticipate that Match Group will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Match Group news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 4,351 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total transaction of $182,089.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Match Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. TLP Group LLC lifted its position in Match Group by 12,204.8% during the first quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Match Group by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in Match Group by 410.3% during the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 3,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Match Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, and Pairs. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its Websites and applications in 42 languages approximately in 190 countries. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

