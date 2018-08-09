Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Takes $45.93 Million Position in BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (BJ)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,942,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,932,000.
Separately, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in BJs Wholesale Club during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,899,000. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE:BJ opened at $25.53 on Wednesday. BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $20.56 and a 12-month high of $27.46.
In other BJs Wholesale Club news, EVP Robert W. Eddy acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
About BJs Wholesale Club
Beacon Holding Inc operates in the retailing industry. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Los Angeles, California.
