Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Takes $45.93 Million Position in BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (BJ)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,942,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,932,000.

Separately, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in BJs Wholesale Club during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,899,000. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BJ opened at $25.53 on Wednesday. BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $20.56 and a 12-month high of $27.46.

BJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Nomura initiated coverage on BJs Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on BJs Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on BJs Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on BJs Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on BJs Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.73.

In other BJs Wholesale Club news, EVP Robert W. Eddy acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

