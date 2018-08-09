Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Lowers Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (ALSN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) by 46.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 785,438 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 683,039 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $31,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Allison Transmission by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,055,839 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $236,541,000 after acquiring an additional 120,901 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Allison Transmission by 3.0% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,305,823 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $207,245,000 after acquiring an additional 156,293 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Allison Transmission by 19.5% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,486,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $97,132,000 after acquiring an additional 405,009 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Allison Transmission by 101.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,818,044 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $71,012,000 after acquiring an additional 915,544 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Allison Transmission by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,363,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,243,000 after acquiring an additional 7,614 shares during the period.

In other news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $233,859.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Allison Transmission opened at $46.92 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . Allison Transmission Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $32.93 and a 1-year high of $48.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.30.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 86.52% and a net margin of 25.46%. The company had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 17th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 22.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Mizuho assumed coverage on Allison Transmission in a research report on Friday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Allison Transmission from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $26.00 price target on Allison Transmission and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Allison Transmission currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.75.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 13 transmission product lines with approximately 100 product models for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

