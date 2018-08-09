Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $25.51 Million Position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (PB)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 32.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 373,160 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 92,185 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $25,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 2.2% during the second quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 85,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 308,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 20.4% during the second quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 125,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,547,000 after purchasing an additional 21,152 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 36.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $322,000. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. FIG Partners restated a “market-perform” rating on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 16th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.80.

Shares of PB stock opened at $72.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.27. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.84 and a 52 week high of $79.20.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $190.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.33 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 35.75% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 36.55%.

Prosperity Bancshares Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

