Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 90.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 313,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 148,702 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $39,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 5,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,672,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 42,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,259,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.86.

Boston Properties opened at $129.74 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.57 and a 1 year high of $132.00.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $664.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.92 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 6.71%. Boston Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%.

In other Boston Properties news, insider Bryan J. Koop sold 10,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.27, for a total value of $1,312,291.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties is a fully integrated real estate investment trust that develops, redevelops, acquires, manages, operates and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space totaling 50.3 million square feet and consisting of 167 office properties (including nine properties under construction), six residential properties (including four properties under construction), five retail properties and one hotel.

Read More: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.