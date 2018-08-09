Markel Corp Takes $1.26 Million Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI)

Markel Corp acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 155.2% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 343.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 85.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on ATVI. Wedbush set a $81.00 target price on Activision Blizzard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.51.

ATVI opened at $70.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.29 and a 1-year high of $81.64.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CEO Riccardo Zacconi sold 19,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total value of $1,392,952.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,676.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. The company develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.