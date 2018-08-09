Markel Corp Has $61.08 Million Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI)

Markel Corp grew its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 636,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 49,000 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices accounts for about 1.1% of Markel Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Markel Corp’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $61,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Washington Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 127.7% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 1,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 6,966.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 147,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 145,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

ADI opened at $98.49 on Thursday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.41 and a fifty-two week high of $103.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $36.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.21.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Joseph Hassett sold 17,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total value of $1,679,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total transaction of $954,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,699 shares in the company, valued at $1,879,875.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,050 shares of company stock worth $7,712,311 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices to $116.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.63.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of solutions that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technology, including integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems. It offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

