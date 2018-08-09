Markel Corp Boosts Stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series A (FWONA)

Markel Corp grew its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) by 17.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 219,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the quarter. Markel Corp’s holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series A were worth $7,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 148.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 607,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,801,000 after buying an additional 363,005 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,266,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,092,000 after buying an additional 94,542 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 322,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,436,000 after buying an additional 85,973 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 118,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after buying an additional 12,050 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 42,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 4,856 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FWONA shares. ValuEngine upgraded Liberty Media Formula One Series A from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Liberty Media Formula One Series A from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Media Formula One Series A from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Liberty Media Formula One Series A has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.29.

FWONA stock opened at $32.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Liberty Media Formula One Series A has a twelve month low of $27.22 and a twelve month high of $39.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 1.33.

Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.73. Liberty Media Formula One Series A had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $114.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.00 million. sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Media Formula One Series A will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Media Formula One Series A news, Director David E. Rapley sold 6,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $315,953.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,593 shares in the company, valued at $305,124.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark D. Carleton sold 27,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $1,276,351.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,136,966.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.34% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Media Formula One Series A

Formula One Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the media and entertainment businesses in North America. Formula One Group was formerly known as The Liberty Media Group. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. Formula One Group is a former subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

