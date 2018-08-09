Markel Co. (MKL) Holdings Increased by Sather Financial Group Inc

Sather Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Markel comprises about 3.5% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Markel were worth $15,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Outfitter Advisors LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Markel during the first quarter valued at $782,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 29.9% during the first quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 13,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Markel during the first quarter valued at $562,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 50,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,820,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Markel during the first quarter valued at $426,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

MKL stock opened at $1,181.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 326.46 and a beta of 0.96. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $995.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1,226.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

In related news, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,147.55, for a total value of $229,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,538,652. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Alan I. Kirshner sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,085.92, for a total transaction of $108,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,790,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,590 shares of company stock valued at $1,791,752 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Boenning Scattergood set a $1,250.00 price objective on shares of Markel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Argus started coverage on shares of Markel in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,237.50.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Insurance, International Insurance, and Reinsurance. The U.S. Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal line, program, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as other insurance product lines, such as ocean marine, surety, CPI, and coverages.

