Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS) Given a $19.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald set a $19.00 price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MRNS. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Marinus Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.43.

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals traded up $0.02, hitting $6.05, on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 6,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,292. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $9.87. The company has a market capitalization of $227.75 million, a P/E ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 2.67.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09). sell-side analysts forecast that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 611,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after acquiring an additional 307,900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $373,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 270.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 672,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,487,000 after buying an additional 491,126 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. 56.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three different dose forms: intravenous (IV), capsule, and liquid.

