Marin Software (MRIN) Earns News Impact Rating of 0.12

Press coverage about Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Marin Software earned a coverage optimism score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the software maker an impact score of 46.719995595947 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

MRIN traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.75. 21,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,680. Marin Software has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Get Marin Software alerts:

Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 49.21% and a negative return on equity of 39.32%. The company had revenue of $15.40 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Marin Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd.

Marin Software Company Profile

Marin Software Incorporated operates a cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows marketing professionals to manage their digital advertising spend across search, social, and display advertising channels. The company's platform consists of various modules, including Optimization module that helps advertisers to manage bids across publishers to meet revenue goals and identify opportunities for campaign improvements; Reporting and Analytics module that enables advertisers to report results at a business level and analyze cross-channel performance trends; Campaign Management module, which provides the digital advertiser with an interface to create, manage, and optimize campaigns across various publishers; and Connect module that enables advertisers to automate and streamline the capture of revenue, cost, and audience data from a range of sources, such as advertisement servers, analytics systems, CRM platforms, publishers, and third party databases.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Marin Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marin Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.