Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) Shares Bought by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 4,306.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,151 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 24.1% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,324,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $316,144,000 after purchasing an additional 839,200 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.7% during the second quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,681,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $258,327,000 after purchasing an additional 164,278 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 25.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,801,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $196,553,000 after purchasing an additional 570,514 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $184,334,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 43.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,596,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $189,851,000 after purchasing an additional 785,895 shares during the last quarter. 79.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MPC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Marathon Petroleum opened at $81.27 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 1 year low of $49.30 and a 1 year high of $83.33.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.14 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 4.89%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 48.42%.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, insider Thomas M. Kelley sold 24,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,972,286.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,869 shares in the company, valued at $4,122,029.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Speedway, and Midstream. It refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its six refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Read More: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.