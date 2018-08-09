Manulife Financial Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 8th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 19th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%.

Shares of Manulife Financial traded up C$0.35, hitting C$23.75, during midday trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company had a trading volume of 1,708,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,364,063. Manulife Financial has a 1 year low of C$23.11 and a 1 year high of C$27.77.

MFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. CIBC upgraded Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity set a C$29.00 target price on Manulife Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Desjardins decreased their target price on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.90.

In related news, Director Brian Collins sold 2,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.77, for a total transaction of C$72,749.49. Also, insider Stephani Kingsmill sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.77, for a total value of C$153,574.00.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

