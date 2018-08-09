Manitex International (MNTX) Lowered to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manitex International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th.

Get Manitex International alerts:

Shares of Manitex International traded down $0.06, hitting $11.49, during midday trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 1,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,289. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.19 million, a PE ratio of 57.30 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Manitex International has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $13.26.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Manitex International had a positive return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $63.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.05 million. research analysts predict that Manitex International will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNTX. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Manitex International by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 618,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,068,000 after buying an additional 11,690 shares during the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its holdings in Manitex International by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 512,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,400,000 after buying an additional 18,750 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Manitex International by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 414,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after buying an additional 52,962 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Manitex International by 45.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 170,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 52,804 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Manitex International by 336.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 102,581 shares during the period. 59.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manitex International Company Profile

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It offers boom trucks and crane products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development, including roads, bridges, and commercial construction.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Manitex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.