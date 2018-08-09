Mallinckrodt (MNK) Rating Reiterated by BMO Capital Markets

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $37.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 26.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MNK. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Mallinckrodt from $27.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Mallinckrodt to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Mallinckrodt from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.95.

Get Mallinckrodt alerts:

NYSE:MNK opened at $29.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 3.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.36. Mallinckrodt has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $41.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $631.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.15 million. Mallinckrodt had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 57.56%. research analysts expect that Mallinckrodt will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mallinckrodt news, insider Mark Trudeau purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.54 per share, with a total value of $46,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mallinckrodt by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its holdings in Mallinckrodt by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 15,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Mallinckrodt by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 40,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Mallinckrodt by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 6,720 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Mallinckrodt by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 65,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period.

Mallinckrodt Company Profile

Mallinckrodt public limited company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded pharmaceutical products in Canada and the European Union, as well as in Latin American, the Middle Eastern, African, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company markets branded pharmaceutical products for autoimmune and rare diseases in the specialty areas of neurology, rheumatology, nephrology, ophthalmology, and pulmonology; and immunotherapy and neonatal respiratory critical care therapies, as well as analgesics and gastrointestinal products.

See Also: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Mallinckrodt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mallinckrodt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.