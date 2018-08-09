Maker Market Capitalization Achieves $341.82 Million (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 9th. Maker has a market capitalization of $341.82 million and $216,345.00 worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maker token can now be purchased for $511.54 or 0.07873948 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, BitMart, Radar Relay and GOPAX. During the last seven days, Maker has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005220 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003406 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015484 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009766 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000391 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00339311 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00195250 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000178 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00014119 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker Token Profile

Maker’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 668,228 tokens. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO . The official website for Maker is makerdao.com . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO

Buying and Selling Maker

Maker can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, BitMart, Ethfinex, HitBTC, GOPAX, IDEX, DragonEX, Gate.io, OasisDEX, OKEx and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

